The Lure of the Fabled Rocky Mountains…

This fall there is a whole new way to experience the scenery of the Rocky Mountains. I'm going to have to save my pennies up, but this is the perfect way to travel from Denver to Moab, Utah (or vice versa) if you are looking for scenery. This trip will allow you to travel through the epic landscapes over the continental divide and through canyons and archways all without risking driving off the road because you tried to snap a photo. Let's take a look!