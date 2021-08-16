Cancel
Lifestyle

The Lure of the Fabled Rocky Mountains…

By Adam Goldstein
Daily Camera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lure of the fabled Rocky Mountains was an irresistible force for Isabella Bird. Like many British citizens in the late 19th century, Bird had read stories and heard tales about the majestic American range across the ocean. The air of Colorado’s high altitude offered healing properties for travelers, and its stunning peaks were magnificent sights apt for anyone’s bucket list.

