Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Do I have to pay capital gains tax when I sell my flat because I had two lodgers?

By Virginia Wallis
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFL80_0bSl0SK400
Apartment building in Devon Photograph: Kevin Britland/Alamy

Q I’ve been renting out two rooms in my flat in Devon for several years but am now thinking of selling it. The rent has always been below the rent-a-room threshold of £7,500 a year, so I’ve not declared it or paid tax on it. I’m not self-employed, by the way, and never have been. The mortgage has been paid off.

I have come across articles that suggest I may need to pay some capital gains tax on the flat when I sell it due to having had two lodgers at the same time – is that true? My income is about £27,000, the flat was bought for £100,000 in 2004 and is now worth in the region of £140,000 to £150,000. How much tax would I be looking at paying if I sold it please? It’s all really confusing and really frustrating as much of the rent I’ve earned has been used to meet the living and travel costs of working in London three days a week (the rest of the time living at the flat).

I had no idea about having to pay capital gains tax due to having lodgers until now, so it’s quite a shock as it may make it difficult to move! Have you any idea how much I’m looking at paying if that’s the case?
LP

A If you had only had one lodger at a time, there would be no need to panic. Government guidance (in Letting rooms in your home: a guide for resident landlords) says: “Where the whole of the property was occupied as the owner’s home throughout his or her ownership, [because of private residence relief] the sale is exempt from [capital gains] tax; an owner can take in one lodger and still be exempt.” But as you had two lodgers at a time you may face a capital gains tax (CGT) bill but there may still be no need to panic.

That’s because you can still claim private residence relief on the part of the gain which is exempt from tax and also – because you have been a resident landlord – lettings relief on the part of the gain which is not exempt. So if the two rooms you make available to your lodgers represent 10% of your flat, you’ll get exemption from CGT on 90% of the gain on the flat. For the remaining 10%, you can claim lettings relief. How much is always whichever of the following figures is the lowest: the amount you got in private residence relief; £40,000; the same amount as the chargeable gain you made while letting part of your home to lodgers.

Having done a few background sums – and using the assumed percentages given above – it seems pretty clear that you very likely won’t have to face a CGT bill. But if you want more precise figures and a firm answer, I suggest you ring the HM Revenue and Customs’ helpline on 0300 200 3300. Make sure that you have your national insurance number to hand if you do decide to phone.

• Want expert help finding your new mortgage? Use our new online tool to search thousands of deals from more than 80 lenders with the Guardian Mortgage Service , powered by L&C.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Gains Tax#Lodgers#Landlord#Cgt#The Hm Revenue#Customs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Alabama: former police officer given 25-year sentence for shooting suicidal man

A judge has sentenced a former Alabama police officer to 25 years in prison for the shooting death of a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head. Former Huntsville police officer William “Ben” Darby was convicted in May of killing Jeffrey Parker in 2018. Darby shot Parker while responding to a call after the man phoned 911 saying he was armed and planned to kill himself.
Real Estatejacksonvillefreepress.com

Real Estate News: What’s the deal with those “We Buy Houses for Cash” companies?

In today’s real estate market, homes stay on the market for about 25 days on average before going under contract. That’s better than back in 2010, when homes were averaging 140 days to sell, but it’s still not fast, and there’s no guarantee that your home will sell in 25 days. Location, season, and many other factors affect how quickly you can sell a home.
BusinessTelegraph

How to buy and sell gold without paying tax

Tax Hacks is written by Mike Warburton, previously a tax director with accountants Grant Thornton, and is published twice a month on Tuesdays. You can email Mike on taxhacks@telegraph.co.uk. Inflation is rising, meaning the value of your cash savings is being eroded over time. The Bank of England says the...
Real EstatePosted by
Maryland Reporter

Reasons You Should Sell Your Home to Us: We Buy Houses for Cash

There are many possible sudden and unexpected life events or changes that may mean you need to sell your house fast and get your hands on some cash. Whether such emergencies in your life that are compelling you to sell your home quickly are as a result of a divorce, job transfer, foreclosure, crippling medical bills, or any other reason the urgency of your need will be similar.
Marketssportswar.com

Yes, I have had variable index annuities…

Those annuities were based on the S&P 500 with a monthly cap but a floor of 0. Annuities are contracts with complex terms and conditions and hidden fees, but can have a place in a portfolio. When the 10 year contracts on those annuities lapsed I converted them to fix rate annuities which have done quiet well compared to bond funds in the current investment climate. But I would not do it again. I’d rather avoid complicated contracts.
EconomyPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Is there a gift tax if I sell my car for $1?

— Dad A. We’re glad you’re asking before you make the move because some transfers could have tax consequences. New Jersey does not have a gift tax, so there will be no New Jersey gift tax following the gift of the vehicle to your daughter, Samantha Rocco, an attorney with Einhorn. Barbarito, Frost & Botwinick in Denville.
BusinessBaker City Herald

Ask Liz: Tax pro needed to assess if property should be sold now, or included in future estate

Dear Liz: My mother, who will be 101 later this year, is leaving me real estate in her trust. The value of it is $4.5 million. She has other assets that will put her estate over $5 million when she passes. I currently have an offer from someone who wants to buy the real estate. Is it better for her to sell it now and reduce the value of her estate? What are the tax implications if it remains in her estate until she passes?

Comments / 0

Community Policy