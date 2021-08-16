My £185 thello refund has been derailed by Rail Europe

Friday newsletters always feature luxury travel contests, tips, series, or news. Today: Why you should purchase travel insurance for your next holiday. Because of the unprecedented pandemic-related travel restrictions, the past 18 months have been a challenging and turbulent time for travelers from around the world. But despite a worrying surge of the COVID Delta variant in several countries, demand for trips is up significantly, with many people booking luxurious holidays to far flung destinations again. Since these trips abroad often include expensive tours, hotels and flights, it’s an absolute no-brainer to buy travel insurance, so you get reimbursed for your trip costs in case something unexpected happens. As a rule, the more pre-paid, non-refundable expenses you make, the more you need travel insurance.