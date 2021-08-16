Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

My £185 thello refund has been derailed by Rail Europe

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the start of 2020 I bought, through the train ticket agency Rail Europe, two tickets for the sleeper train from Paris to Venice, travelling on 9 June 2020. The train was run by an Italian train operator, thello, and the tickets cost £185. In March 2020, thello cancelled all...

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thello#France#Credit Card#Italian#French#Rail Gazette#Trainline#European#Consumer Champions#Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Related
TravelPosted by
InsideHook

Inside the Efforts to Make Fast Rail Travel a Reality in Europe

The modern world is one where plenty of people love to travel — and where low airfares have made it easier for more people to venture to more places. But the modern world is also one where air travel itself is under greater scrutiny for its environmental impact. Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has become a high-profile example of people avoiding flying altogether, while the French government recent banned some flights on routes where a viable rail travel alternative exists.
Lifestylearcamax.com

I Canceled My Flight On Expedia, But My Refund Has Flown Away

When Eric Holman's regional airline cancels his flight in Canada, he expects a refund from Expedia. He never gets it. What happened to his money?. Q: Last year, I booked flights through Expedia on Pacific Coast Airlines, a regional carrier, from Vancouver to Bella Coola, B.C. The airline canceled the flights after the COVID-19 outbreak, and it agreed to refund our airfares.
TrafficTravel Weekly

Eurostar expands timetable with more trains

More Eurostar trains are being added in response to growing demand following the removal of quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers from France to the UK and the easing of restrictions for travel to Belgium and the Netherlands. The high-speed Channel Tunnel passenger service has seen bookings double in August over...
TrafficShropshire Star

What rail fare can I expect to pay on my route next year?

Ten examples of possible increases in ticket costs across Britain. Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises across Britain in 2022, including in Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’s Welwyn Hatfield seat. Increases are based on a possible rise of 4.8%, which is July’s Retail Prices Index measure of inflation...
Environmenttheclevelandamerican.com

Italy would have been the hottest day in Europe in history

(CNN) – Authorities in Italy said the island of Sicily, the largest in the Mediterranean, could have reached a temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 degrees Fahrenheit) for Europe, setting an all-time temperature record. The city of Syracuse broke the record on Wednesday afternoon, passing an anticyclone referred to as...
Lifestyleelliott.org

Why won’t Tripmasters give me a refund for my canceled tour?

When Tripmasters refuses to refund Anita Alexander’s canceled tour to Spain and Morocco, she contacts the Elliott Advocacy team for help. The company wants her to take a future credit, but is that the only option?. Question. A group of friends and I booked a tour to Spain and Morocco...
Trafficbuckinghamshirelive.com

How much more your ticket to London could cost next year

Commuters who journey from Oxfordshire into London could be forking out a lot more for their train travel next year. If the same policy used for the 2021 rail fare rise is repeated again next year, the cost of a ticket could go up by 4.8 per cent - the steepest price hike since 2012.
Trafficbusinesstraveller.com

Opinion: David Horne, LNER

Data released in August by the Department for Transport shows that use of the National Rail network in Great Britain is back up to 55 per cent of pre-Covid levels, with use of London Underground at around 50 per cent of the equivalent week in 2019. What the national figures hide is the strong return to rail for leisure travel – certainly on LNER where our passenger numbers over the past three weeks have been back up to 94 per cent of pre-Covid levels.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Turkey is top summer 2022 seller for easyJet holidays’ agents

Turkey is the top-selling summer 2022 destination for easyJet holidays’ trade channels – despite its current red list status. Brad Bennetts, head of distribution, told a Travel Weekly webcast that Turkish destinations, especially the Mediterranean resort of Antalya (pictured), were “number one by far”. “For 2022, the trade share of...
Traveltheluxurytravelexpert.com

Why you should purchase travel insurance for your next holiday

Friday newsletters always feature luxury travel contests, tips, series, or news. Today: Why you should purchase travel insurance for your next holiday. Because of the unprecedented pandemic-related travel restrictions, the past 18 months have been a challenging and turbulent time for travelers from around the world. But despite a worrying surge of the COVID Delta variant in several countries, demand for trips is up significantly, with many people booking luxurious holidays to far flung destinations again. Since these trips abroad often include expensive tours, hotels and flights, it’s an absolute no-brainer to buy travel insurance, so you get reimbursed for your trip costs in case something unexpected happens. As a rule, the more pre-paid, non-refundable expenses you make, the more you need travel insurance.
Aerospace & Defenseloyaltylobby.com

British Airways Avios Part Payment Offer

British Airways has launched a new offer to get its Executive Club members to book one-way or return flights from the UK. You can get for times the usual value of Avios when using the Part Payment option for trips booked by August 23. You can access this offer on...
TrafficBBC

Car use back to levels seen before first lockdown

Car use in Britain is now up to or higher than before the first lockdown, while the number of people using public transport has lagged behind, data from the Department for Transport shows. The data for cars compares the levels now as a percentage of the traffic on the first...
Worldbusinesstraveller.com

Ryanair to launch Dublin-Cardiff route

Cardiff airport has confirmed that Ryanair will launch flights to the Welsh capital from Dublin at the end of October. The carrier will offer four flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) starting from October 31. The Dublin-Cardiff route had previously been operated by Flybe prior to its collapse...
EconomyPosted by
newschain

More than 200 bank branches are ‘last in town’, MPs reveal

Lloyds Bank runs more than half of the UK’s bank branches that are the last in their community, according to new figures supplied to MPs. The bank said it had 118 “last in town” branches, which provide vital services to many vulnerable customers who need branches to be able to access their money.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Simon Calder answers 27 of your summer holiday travel questions

The travel correspondent of The Independent traditionally spends August in Trieste, Italy – making excursions into the Julian Alps of Slovenia before returning to the Caffè Rossini, where the proprietor keeps his usual table free at all times. But he took an hour out of his busy schedule to answer readers’ pressing travel questions.Traffic light movesQ: We are due to travel to Turkey on 20 October 2021 for 11 nights. I wanted to ask you how likely it is that Turkey will be on the amber list by 29 September? The latter date is when I have to pay my...
CyclingThe Guardian

A cycle through Spanish history: retracing the 1941 Vuelta a España

The temperature stood at 42C as I rode into Salamanca one dog-day afternoon a little over a year ago. After two and a half brutal days I had finally completed stage one of the 1941 Vuelta a España, a stage won in just under eight hours by the man who would go on to claim victory in the first edition of this national bike race held under the Franco regime.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Guardian

For the record

An analysis of billionaires’ space ventures misquoted calculations by Eloise Marais when it said that “on every space flight up to 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide [emissions] are split between four or so passengers”. Prof Marais’s calculations relate only to space flights that use carbon-based rocket fuels (Business leader, 25 July, page 52).

Comments / 0

Community Policy