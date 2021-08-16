Artist of the Week: Tate McRae
The 'You Broke Me First' hitmaker returns to the pinnacle on the Billboard chart as she collaborates with DJ Regard and Troye Sivan with dancey single 'You'. AceShowbiz - Tate McRae was back at the top of the Billboard chart. After making a huge splash with heartache anthem "You Broke Me First" last year, the 18-year-old Canadian singer/songwriter enjoyed another big hit as she kicked off summer this year with dancey track called "You".www.aceshowbiz.com
