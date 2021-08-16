Artist of the Week: Tate McRae

The Lens of 11 on display until September 11 at the Charles Harris Library Gallery in the Wise Library. Jason Wamsley is a graduate of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and the New York Institute of Photography. Jason focuses on wedding and commercial photography but also loves to photograph families. In his spare time Jason enjoys photographing nature and being a dad to three amazing children, Tristan, Phoenix, and Willow. Jason and his wife, Heather, tag team most weddings and get the pleasure of working as a husband and wife team. If you receive a Crutchfield catalog in the mail or have visited their site you’ve seen some of Jason’s work.