Artist of the Week: Tate McRae

By Erwin Mufidiaz
AceShowbiz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'You Broke Me First' hitmaker returns to the pinnacle on the Billboard chart as she collaborates with DJ Regard and Troye Sivan with dancey single 'You'. AceShowbiz - Tate McRae was back at the top of the Billboard chart. After making a huge splash with heartache anthem "You Broke Me First" last year, the 18-year-old Canadian singer/songwriter enjoyed another big hit as she kicked off summer this year with dancey track called "You".

www.aceshowbiz.com

