Houston Texans Suite Tickets!

Listen between 6am-5pm each weekday starting Monday, August 16 for your chance to win a pair of suite tickets to the Texans vs. Bucs game on August 28th!. For the Houston Texans Suite On-Air contest, from Monday, August 16, 2021-Friday, August 20, 2021, listen between 6:00am (CT) and 5:00pm (CT) for the cue to call. Upon hearing the cue to call, the designated caller to get through the station contest line at (713) 572-4610 will win a prize. Up to thirty (30) total winners will be selected in this contest, and upon verification, will receive two (2) suite tickets to the Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on August 28, 2021, courtesy of Sports 610. The approximate retail value of each prize is $80. Otherwise, KILT-AM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.