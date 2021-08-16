Carolyn Stoutamyer Layman
Carolyn Stoutamyer Layman, 74, of Keezletown, Va., passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Layman was born March 29, 1947, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Earl Marshall and Hattie Catherine Shifflett Stoutamyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Lee “Bobby” Layman, who passed away Nov. 26, 2014, and a brother, Dennis Stoutamyer.www.dnronline.com
