(Corning-Villisca) -- With one eye on the latest COVID-19 developments, Southwest Valley school officials say it's "back to normal" in both districts. Preparations continue for the 2021-22 school year in the Corning and Villisca School Districts. Chris Fenster is the superintendent of both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Fenster says one major change from beginning of last school year is that both districts' return to learn plans have been reduced from 57 pages to 1. In accordance with Iowa law, Fenster says face masks are not required for students or staff. And, with all instruction taking place within school buildings this academic year, Fenster says language regarding remote learning has been removed.