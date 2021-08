Aug. 13—The bad news is the Midland Health Department is one week behind in providing new COVID-19 cases to the public. The better news is the news can only get better. The Midland Health Department is showing that for four straight days the number of new COVID cases in Midland County topped 100 each day. On Aug. 5, that total was 114, following reports of 106 on Aug. 2, 115 on Aug. 3 and 101 on Aug. 4. The total number of cases for Aug. 1-5 is 507. That means with two days left in the week, the number of cases for the week is already the most for any week since early January when 1,013 were reported on Jan. 3-9.