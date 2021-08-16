Prediction: Woolly bears are on the way

This is one of the original Sierra style cabins built in Big Bear in the sixties. Oh so much mountain charm here with the the beautiful, vaulted knotty pine ceilings, woodsy interior & brick fireplace. The open layout creates a spacious living, dining & kitchen area. Gather around the wood slab breakfast bar for dinner and then for games. The cabin has been outfitted with a new remotely controlled heating & air conditioning unit, a newer stack washer & dryer has been installed and there is a brand new shed in the large back yard. Owner installed an engineered permitted circular driveway for ease of use & it provides ample parking. Conveniently located off HWY 38 you are close to the horse stables and tranquil Shay Meadows. Come & see and fall in love.