Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Prediction: Woolly bears are on the way

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat we call woolly bear caterpillars are the larva of the Isabella tiger moth, or Pyrrharctia isabella. The tiger moth is a nocturnal flier with tan or light orange wings and a few black dots. This species thrives in gardens, pastures and fields across North America, extending into northern Canada and Alaska.

www.tribtoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woolly Bear#Bears#Weather#Caterpillars#Ohio State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Coyote or dog? DNA results are in for starving pup found in Pennsylvania state park

A puppy found about a month ago in Poe Paddy State Park in Centre County is a coyote, according to a DNA test. The small female canine was initially thought to be a shepherd mix puppy. But the circumstances under which she was found and her appearance left enough questions unanswered that Centre Wildlife Care in Lemont, where she is being cared for by wildlife rehabilitators, decided to run a DNA test.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Isotopes Reveal the Incredible Lifetime Journey of an Arctic Woolly Mammoth

From the isotopes inside a 1.7-meter-long tusk, researchers recreated the life history of one Arctic woolly mammoth that lived more than 17,000 years ago, offering some of the first evidence that woolly mammoths traveled vast distances. Their findings provide a window into the lives of these now-extinct creatures, including their preferred habitats and extensive lifetime range.
Montana StatePosted by
CBS News

Finding ways to coexist with grizzly bears in Montana

Montana's grizzly and human populations have both risen substantially since 1975, when the bears were protected under the Endangered Species Act. Bill Whitaker reports on conservation efforts that have led to grizzly recovery, and the farmers, ranchers and residents now encountering these ferocious animals.
Ohio StateWBNS 10TV Columbus

Central Ohio seeing more bald-faced hornets than normal

Bald-faced hornets are making their presence known more than usual around central Ohio. Ohio State University entomologists have found an increase in these hornets due to the mild winter last year. Bald-faced hornets are a relative to the yellow jacket with aerial nests. Their nests are made from small pieces...
AnimalsPride Source

Top or Bottom? Either Way, Happy Belated Birthday to Smokey the Muscle Bear Daddy!

The world is on fire right now. Forest fires in California and 14 other states, not to mention those in Greece, British Columbia, and Ontario. Thanks, global warming. But an image revealed via social media on Monday shows that it’s not just the world’s forests that are smoking hot. Smokey Bear just turned 77 and he is buff, burly and ready for action. This is definitely a guy who is going to have his cake and eat it, too.
Wired

A Mammoth Tusk Reveals a Woolly (and Unprecedented) Tale

A drama has been unfolding in the corridor outside Matthew Wooller’s lab at the University of Alaska. That’s where he and his colleagues tape up large sheets of paper mapping levels of strontium, nitrogen, and oxygen isotopes. These numbers tell the life story of a woolly mammoth that lived more than 17,000 years ago: its birth, its expulsion from the herd as it reached adolescence, its travels back and forth across the Brooks Mountains in northern Alaska, and finally its death from starvation.
Astronomykvnf.org

Western Slope Skies - Brilliant Venus In the Evenings

What’s that brilliant star in the west after sunset? That “star” is actually not a star, but Venus, Earth’s Sister Planet. After hiding in the Sun’s glare for most of winter and early spring, Venus emerged as a brilliant evening “star” last May. Now, as twilight fades, Venus dazzles us in the west.
Animalsmichiganradio.org

Climate change now driving factor in monarch butterfly decline, says MSU study

Whether they're soaring over a field of flowers or dodging toddlers with nets, butterflies are a quintessential part of the Midwest summer experience. And here in Michigan we are blessed with a particularly gorgeous species: the monarch. But they haven't been around as much these days. Stateside spoke with Erin...
Animalswildlife.org

Watch: Birds commonly pluck mammal hair for nests

While researchers have long known that birds often incorporate hair into their nests, researchers only recently confirmed that they sometimes don’t wait for these strands to fall naturally to the ground. A new study published in Ecology compiling dozens of observations of species like the tufted titmouse (Baeolophus bicolor), mountain chickadee (Poecile gambeli) and a black-crested titmouse (Baeolophus atricristatus) reveals that plucking the hairs straight from the source is likely an overlooked strategy for some birds. These videos, and real life observations, show the birds plucking hair from dogs, cats, raccoons, a porcupine and humans. Researchers call the behavior kleptotrichy and believe the hair might help insulate nests in cooler weather.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Media

Game and Fish is looking for bullfrogs and requesting help from the public

Wyoming Game and Fish confirmed the finding of an American bullfrog at Kleenburn Pound north of Sheridan in 2018. The finding led to a herpetologist (a zoologist who studies reptiles and amphibians) to conduct a survey in the Sheridan region to determine if there were more in the area. That survey determined that there are large numbers of the American bullfrogs at Mavrakis Pond and several sites along Big Goose Creek.
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

280 Stanford Way, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219066143PS)

This is one of the original Sierra style cabins built in Big Bear in the sixties. Oh so much mountain charm here with the the beautiful, vaulted knotty pine ceilings, woodsy interior & brick fireplace. The open layout creates a spacious living, dining & kitchen area. Gather around the wood slab breakfast bar for dinner and then for games. The cabin has been outfitted with a new remotely controlled heating & air conditioning unit, a newer stack washer & dryer has been installed and there is a brand new shed in the large back yard. Owner installed an engineered permitted circular driveway for ease of use & it provides ample parking. Conveniently located off HWY 38 you are close to the horse stables and tranquil Shay Meadows. Come & see and fall in love.
Kent County, MImichigan.gov

Invasive balsam woolly adelgid confirmed in Kent County

Rockford, MI - Today, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell announced the state's first verified detection of Balsam woolly adelgid (BWA) near Rockford in Kent County. "It's not known how BWA may have gotten to Michigan or how long it's been here, but it's plausible...
Illinois StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Illinois Man Killed by a Bear While Camping in Smoky Mountains

It's dangerous when you camp where apex predators live. That appears to sadly be the case for an Illinois man that was killed by a bear while camping in the Smoky Mountains. CBS News is reporting that Patrick Medura of Elgin, Illinois was camping in Smoky Mountains National Park in September of last year. Campers nearby found Patrick's body and also saw a bear nearby. The report indicates that it has now been determined that was the bear that took Patrick's life. It's taken that long for the medical examiner to make the death an official wildlife casualty.
Pawhuska, OKTulsa World

Watch Now - Summer on the prairie: 'When the tall grasses start reaching for the sky'

PAWHUSKA — All states have something unique to them. Oklahoma is no different. We have one of the only truly functioning tallgrass prairies in the world. Located in Osage County north of Pawhuska, the Nature Conservancy’s Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve maintains about 40,000 acres with 2,250 bison and over 750 plant species. It is true beauty in all seasons. This summer has been especially good for the growth of the prairie, supporting the bison.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Ohio wildlife officials request public to report sightings of wild turkeys

The Ohio Division of Wildlife is asking the public to report sightings of wild turkeys across the state. Wildlife officials said the public's reports of wild turkeys help provide their biologists with data to analyze total numbers and help inform management decisions. The information helps to predict future population changes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy