Volunteers needed for United Way's Week of Caring
United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania will host their second regional Week of Caring from September 10-18. Throughout Fayette, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Butler and Armstrong counties volunteers will participate in more than 100 projects to help neighbors meet basic needs and assist nonprofit agencies across the community. United Way hopes to recruit 1,000 volunteers to dedicate their time for this week-long event.www.heraldstandard.com
