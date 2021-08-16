Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 23:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1130 PM MST. * At 1106 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Paulden, or 9 miles north of Chino Valley, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Chino Valley and Paulden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
