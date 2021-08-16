Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Homeland Security may hire firms to spot signs of impending terrorism on social media

By Usama Jawad Neowin
Neowin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Homeland Security has its own mechanisms and systems to determine and investigate signs of impending violence and terrorism on social media. However, as the United States came to know via the Capitol riots earlier this year, sometimes that is not enough. As such, the federal department has now revealed that it is considering collaborating with external companies to detect and proactively respond to indications of potential violence via social media.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Federal Department#The Wall Street Journal#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
PoliticsYonkers Tribune.

Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland

WASHINGTON, DC — August 14, 2021 — The Secretary of Homeland Security has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States on August 13, 2021. The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment leading up to and following the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks as well religious holidays we assess could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence. These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences. These actors are increasingly exploiting online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity. Such threats are also exacerbated by impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions.
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Homeland Security issues terrorism threat alert ahead of 9/11

NEW YORK - Homeland Security has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States. In a statement on Friday afternoon, the department says it continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment leading up to and following the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
Jackson, MSWJTV.com

Homeland Security to host annual hiring fair Aug. 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will host its annual hiring fair on Tuesday, August 31. The event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The webinar is free and will provide students and recent grads the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

Homeland Security Says Americans Upset by 'Public Health Safety Measures' Could Be Terror Threats

In advance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued new guidance to local police departments warning that, among other things, opposition to pandemic-related lockdown policies could constitute a "terror threat." Conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 presidential election—including one that falsely claimed...
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

9-11 anniversary and religious holidays could be ‘catalyst’ for targeted terror attacks, DHS warns

An updated advisory from the US Department of Homeland Security warns that upcoming religious holidays and the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks “could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence” among domestic violent extremists and other groups, whose heightened threats have been “exacerbated” by the coronavirus pandemic and grievance-based violence.The message from the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin is the latest in a series of advisories from federal law enforcement warning about potential threats from conspiracy theory- and political and culture war-related violence that has proliferated online. Through the remainder of 2021, “racially- or...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Homeland Security: False Election Fraud Claims Are Fueling Extremist Threats

The Department of Homeland Security is sounding the alarm on false claims of election fraud, which it says are driving up online extremist threats. The agency told NBC News, “DHS has seen an increasing but modest level of individuals calling for violence in response to the unsubstantiated claims of fraud related to the 2020 election fraud and the alleged ‘reinstatement’ of former President Trump.” The agency issued a bulletin last week warning of a “heightened terrorism-related threat environment” resulting from 2020 election conspiracy theories.
Public HealthSlate

Homeland Security Warns New COVID Restrictions May Spark Attacks by Domestic Extremists

Domestic extremist groups could use the new restrictions meant to stem the spread of COVID-19 as an excuse to launch attacks, the Department of Homeland Security warned. “Pandemic-related stressors have contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year,” warned the Department of Homeland Security in its latest terrorism bulletin.
U.S. PoliticsUSA Today

Fact check: Social media users misinterpret DHS terrorism bulletin

The claim: The White House and Department of Homeland Security deemed four behaviors acts of terrorism. A new Department of Homeland Security terrorism advisory includes COVID-19 and election misinformation on a list of issues that could inspire future violence. On social media, some took that to mean the agency was calling them terrorists.
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

US State Department hit by cyber attack: Report

Washington DC [US], August 22 (ANI): The US State Department was hit by a cyber-attack and notifications of a possible serious breach were made by the Department of Defense Cyber Command, local media reports said on Saturday. A Fox News report stated that the extent of the breach and the...
U.S. PoliticsSt. Albans Messenger

Department of Homeland Security delays border reopening

COVID-19-- On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the Canadian and Mexican borders would remain closed until September 21, 2021. “To minimize the spread of #COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel,” the Department said in a Tweet. “In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel.”
Personal Financecrossroadstoday.com

3 Reasons It May Be Unrealistic to Delay Social Security

People who near retirement without a lot of money in savings are often advised to hold off on claiming Social Security as long as possible. That way, they can snag a larger monthly benefit. Your actual benefit is based on your wages during your 35 highest-paid years in the workforce,...
Small BusinessMarshall News Messenger

BBB: Keep your business’ social media accounts secure

Social media isn’t just for big brands anymore — it’s just as important for small business owners – perhaps even more so with its relatively low cost. With the average user spending approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes on social media every day, business owners can expand their exposure and potentially their customer base by building a presence on social media. It is important, however, to do so in a way which keeps your business protected from cybercriminals. In 2019, social media crimes compromised a reported 9.6 billion records.
Immigrationarizonadailyindependent.com

Ducey Calls For Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas To Resign

PHOENIX — Following explosive leaked comments made by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Governor Doug Ducey on Friday called for his resignation. Mayorkas did not know he was being recorded when he said the border crisis was “unsustainable.”. “These numbers cannot continue,” said Mayorkas, “if our borders are the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy