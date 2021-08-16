Homeland Security may hire firms to spot signs of impending terrorism on social media
The Department of Homeland Security has its own mechanisms and systems to determine and investigate signs of impending violence and terrorism on social media. However, as the United States came to know via the Capitol riots earlier this year, sometimes that is not enough. As such, the federal department has now revealed that it is considering collaborating with external companies to detect and proactively respond to indications of potential violence via social media.www.neowin.net
