Real Estate

6 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $430,000

Kenosha News.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article''THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!''From the great neighborhood w park, green space, nature trails, to enjoying sunsets over the pond and prairie from one of the double patios(one w basketball hoop), hot tub, or most rooms!This super clean move-in ready home has 6 bdrms , 3.5 bathrms, finished rec room, large gathering space with open family rm, dining rm, and kitchen.The kitchen has all SS appliances, hooded stovetop, separate range, lots of cabinets/counter space, large island with high counter top area.Upstairs has 4 large bedrms, Master suite w vaulted ceiling, master bath w soaking tub, WIC and both upper baths have separate shower/commode rm. You'll love the lower w rec rm, 2 more bdrms w Jack n Jill bath/large tiled shower, 2nd flr laundry, on-demand hot water system, heated 3+car gara.

www.kenoshanews.com

Real EstateTravelPulse

Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite

The Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. Radiating classic elegance and understated simplicity, these one-bedroom Love Nest Butler Suites offer the utmost in comfort and contemporary luxury. The spacious bedroom and comfortable sitting area feature rich mahogany furnishings, modern stone floors and tastefully elegant British Colonial accents. The suite's marble bath is complete with a double vanity, walk-in shower and a soaking tub. Situated just a short stroll away from the cerulean waters of Emerald Bay, in the Beachhouse Village, on the second and third floors, these beautiful suites boast a furnished, private balcony with views of the lush, tropical gardens to enjoy with the one you love. Butler Elite and 24-hour room service are included.
Real EstateTravelPulse

Key West Oceanview Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence

Key West Oceanview Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence. The Key West Oceanview Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence qualifies for:. You will feel like you are in a private residence in these spacious villas. Each villa has three floors. The first floor has a full kitchen with state of the art appliances and granite counter-tops, a fully furnished living room with sofa, chairs and a flat screen TV and dining room that can easily accommodate six people. There is also a bedroom with a king size bed, hardwood floors and flat screen TV. The first bathroom on the first floor features a combination tub, shower, and granite vanity. The second floor boasts the master bedroom with a king size bed, hard wood floors, flat screen TV and walk-in closet. The master bathroom features an over sized jetted soaking tub and granite vanity. The third bedroom, with a king size bed, and fourth bedroom, with two double beds are also on the second floor and feature hardwood floors and flat screen TV's. The third bathroom has combination tub and shower with granite vanities. There is also a sun room and deck. Villa includes butler service.
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $552,000

This 100+ year old farm house is bursting with charm & just waiting for a new owner to give it new life! With approx. 2300+/- SF, the house has 3 large BRs, 2.5 baths; large yet cozy LR with woodburning fireplace & beautiful French doors connecting it to the kitchen; DR with a rounded beveled glass door & built-in china cabinets; & a kitchen with tons of potential to make it into any chef’s dream including a built-in butler’s pantry cabinet & French doors to the Solarium. Most of the floors thru-out the house are original wide-plank hardwood with wooden pegs & there are original exposed beams & floor joists in some areas. The ceilings in the LR & staircase are sandblasted, repurposed wood from the old guard rails along the original GSParkway & the handrail on the staircase was made from a horse and carriage harness. The owner built oversized closets in the BRs including a walk-in closet in the master which also has French doors with a Juliet type balcony overlooking the Solarium. One of the guest BRs has a staircase leading to the attic which is great for storage or could possibly be finished & made into a small play area. The home is situated on 6+/- acres of cleared farm land & includes several “out” bldgs inc. a 2-story barn, open garage, shed, & other 2 smaller structures. All buildings are serviced with solar panels (paid outright) which are free-standing away from the house and provide radiant heat and electric. Additional lots available. Contact LA.
Real Estate6sqft

$2M Bed-Stuy two-family is an art-filled beauty with laid-back outdoor space

Asking $1,995,000, this Bed-Stuy townhouse at 781 Putnam Avenue is set up as an owner’s duplex and an income-generating garden-level apartment. Though the home was built in 1901, it’s been completely restored and renovated, resulting in a beautiful backdrop for the current owner’s art and contemporary furniture collection. The rear deck and backyard have also been done with a creative sentiment, offering a laid-back oasis.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

11325 Cedar Hill Ct, Henrico, VA 23233

You are going to LOVE this 5 bed, 2.5 bath home located in the sought-after Cedar Station Subdivision! This home, located in a quiet cul-de-sac features NEW PAINT throughout, TREX Decking, Hardwood floors, a SPACIOUS hardscape driveway, 2017 HVAC & MORE! Step through the beautiful Craftsman door to find your Formal Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Study/Office, Great Room & half bath on the 1st floor! The Eat-in Kitchen highlights Granite Countertops, Vinyl Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry & Bay Window! Head into the Great Room which boasts a stunning CUSTOM Stone Fireplace, Built-ins w/granite top, wood beams & access to the multi-level back deck!! Head upstairs to the 2nd floor which showcases a spacious Primary bed w/walk in closet and en-suite bath featuring a vaulted ceiling, soaking tub, shower, dual vanities & Skylight! Down the hall, you will find 4 additional bedrooms & a full bath! All of this is located within minutes to Short Pump Mall, Innsbrook, Restaurants, Great Schools & I-295, 64 & Rte. 288! Come inside and fall in LOVE for yourself!!
Real Estatemoneyweek.com

Eight of the best properties for sale with summer houses

The Old Rectory, Foulsham, Norfolk. A period property with a Georgian centre flanked by Victorian extensions and a large, unconverted barn and Victorian-style glass house in the gardens. It has sash windows with shutters and open fireplaces. 8 beds, 4 baths, 4 receps, breakfast kitchen, outbuildings, 1.86 acres.£2.795m Jackson-Stops 01328-801333.
Real Estatepittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Model Home in Peters Township

A Heartland Princeton model PLUS model home, three sides are brick with a covered front porch. The home is located on an oversized lot with a large side yard. It includes a three-car garage and a level driveway. In the rear is a low-maintenance deck with a cathedral ceiling and a lower-level patio. Inside is an open floor plan with first-floor laundry and a 10×6 foot butler’s pantry between the eat-in kitchen and the dining room. There are cherry hardwood floors in the entry, dining room, kitchen, den and living room. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, a pantry and plenty of prep space. Also on the first floor is a 19×12 foot sunroom adjacent to the kitchen, a home office with built-in bookshelves. There is crown moulding and picture framing throughout the house. The daylight lower level is the ultimate place for entertaining with a built-in bar area, plenty of space for tv, movie watching or for a pool table. There also is a 12×11 multi-use room that could serve as an exercise room or a bedroom. The home also includes plenty of closet space and is in immaculate condition. It is located minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Jacksonville, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

YOUR HOME: Serene or Stressful?

Some people have found a way to make their home a calm, serene place in which to live and thrive. For others, their home is a place that is part serene and part stressful, which may or may not work so very well for all family members. Some, unfortunately, must admit that their home is anything but serene. If you fall into either one of the latter two categories, you might want to make some changes because a home should be the place you go to recharge and to be nurtured, NOT a place that drains and depletes you.
Vogue Magazine

Transform Your Backyard Into a Design Wonderland With These Patio Dining Sets

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When designing our homes, we tend to focus on the interiors; outdoor spaces—furnished with one of the best patio dining sets, a rug, and maybe some lighting—are often an afterthought. Instead, we fill our Pinterest boards with photos of Mario Bellini’s Camaleonda couch or the latest in mid-century modern decor. Maybe it’s a Wabi-Sabi moment we’re going for; in that case, paper moon lamps and lime wash walls are definitely part of the plan. By selecting the aesthetic of our interiors and the pieces that will come to define our lives, we’re creating more than just a space but a mood. So why stop indoors?

