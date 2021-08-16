6 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $430,000

This 100+ year old farm house is bursting with charm & just waiting for a new owner to give it new life! With approx. 2300+/- SF, the house has 3 large BRs, 2.5 baths; large yet cozy LR with woodburning fireplace & beautiful French doors connecting it to the kitchen; DR with a rounded beveled glass door & built-in china cabinets; & a kitchen with tons of potential to make it into any chef’s dream including a built-in butler’s pantry cabinet & French doors to the Solarium. Most of the floors thru-out the house are original wide-plank hardwood with wooden pegs & there are original exposed beams & floor joists in some areas. The ceilings in the LR & staircase are sandblasted, repurposed wood from the old guard rails along the original GSParkway & the handrail on the staircase was made from a horse and carriage harness. The owner built oversized closets in the BRs including a walk-in closet in the master which also has French doors with a Juliet type balcony overlooking the Solarium. One of the guest BRs has a staircase leading to the attic which is great for storage or could possibly be finished & made into a small play area. The home is situated on 6+/- acres of cleared farm land & includes several “out” bldgs inc. a 2-story barn, open garage, shed, & other 2 smaller structures. All buildings are serviced with solar panels (paid outright) which are free-standing away from the house and provide radiant heat and electric. Additional lots available. Contact LA.