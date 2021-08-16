Church, Lorraine P - (1) count of DUI - General Impairment (M) and 1 additional charge
Akron Borough, Pa – An Ephrata woman was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped for a traffic violation. On August 6, 2021 at 1:15AM, WEPD Officer Rogers observed a Toyota Rav4 driving in a careless manner on S. 7th Street in Akron Borough. Officer Rogers followed the vehicle to keep observing the vehicle while in motion. Officer Rogers observed the vehicle failing to maintain the lane of travel, almost striking a roadside curb.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
