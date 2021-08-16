Healthy West Orange Arts And Heritage Center At The Town of Oakland Seeks Artists For New Exhibition Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (Submissions Due By August 23)
The Town of Oakland is seeking works of art by local artists for an upcoming exhibition to honor Hispanic Heritage in Central Florida. The new exhibition will be held in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage month and will run from Sept. 1 to Oct. 27 at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland.sltablet.com
