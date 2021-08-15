Cancel
Homer, AK

Homer Grown: Berry Wines and Meads

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA poet once said, "The whole universe is in a glass of wine." In this episode, we talk with Bear Creek Winery's Louis Maurer about utilizing local berries in wine blends, Bear Creek's gardens and working locally in sourcing berries and community engagement. We also visit Sweetgale Meadworks & Cider House and owner, Jason Davis, to chat about crafting meads using local ingredients and honey, as well as wild yeast. We also discuss the European natural wine movement, his philosophy toward winemaking and some of his favorite mead ingredients.

