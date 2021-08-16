A Q and A with Two Stars of the America’s Test Kitchen Kids YouTube Channel

"Mom, what’s for dinner” is one of those phrases that has been asked and will continue to be asked until the end of time. Afterall, food is the language of love, and for a mom…. food equals love! “Can I help” may be a dream for some moms to hear, however for others, it may cause worry. Most of the time a quick and easy meal is the priority, but what about extra time that could be spent with your children in the kitchen?