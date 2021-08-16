Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

8 observations about Glenn Youngkin

Martinsville Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenn Youngkin is the most unknown candidate ever to run for governor of Virginia in the modern age. We’ve elected other governors with no experience in elected office — Republican Linwood Holton in 1969, Democrat Mark Warner in 2001, Democrat Terry McAuliffe in 2013 — but we knew something each one of them. All three had run statewide before winning, so we had seen hints of their instincts and inclinations. Youngkin comes before us with no political background at all. The Republican nominee for governor, though, does have an extensive background in the business world.

martinsvillebulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linwood Holton
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Infrastructure#Republican#The Washington Post#The Carlyle Group#Democratic#Senate#Dmv#Wonder Bread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Pulaski County, VApcpatriot.com

GOP’s Youngkin stumps in county … again

After making campaign stops Saturday in Pulaski County along with the rest of the Republican ticket, gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin returned to the county Tuesday to tour Camrett Logistics’ Riverbend operation at the end of Viscoe Road in Fairlawn. Youngkin, Lt. Governor candidate Winsome Sears and Attorney General candidate Jason...
ElectionsVirginia Business

VCU poll shows McAuliffe, Youngkin in dead heat

The Republican and Democratic candidates for Virginia governor are in a virtual tie, a new poll by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University reported Friday. Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is polling ahead at 40%, while Republican Glenn Youngkin, former co-CEO of...
Public HealthRoanoke Times

Schapiro: Youngkin's summer of discontent

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor, is making this a longer, hotter summer for himself. Some of this has do with the political landscape. In the Northern Virginia to Virginia Beach suburbs, where elections are decided and Democrats are abundant, Republicans can be at a numerical disadvantage — as implied in just-out census figures that show Virginia less white than a decade ago.
Richmond, VADaily Progress

Youngkin speaks at 'election integrity' rally at Liberty University

RICHMOND — GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin made a campaign stop Saturday at an “election integrity” rally in Lynchburg that his ticketmates opted not to attend, taking criticism from Democrats who said his appearance helped spread falsehoods about the 2020 election. The two-day event at Liberty University hosted by the...
Virginia Statevadogwood.com

Glenn Youngkin and the ‘Election Integrity’ Myth in Virginia

LYNCHBURG – The Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, attended an “election integrity” rally this weekend, despite previous assertions that he doesn’t believe in the widespread lie that the election of President Joe Biden was illegitimate. The Virginia Department of Elections in March certified that the November 2020...
Madison Heights, VALynchburg News and Advance

Photos: Glenn Youngkin makes campaign stop in Madison Heights

Virginia's Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin made a campaign stop at the Madison Heights Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Following a short speech to about 80 supporters, Youngkin took a handful of questions from audience members. The event was advertised on the Amherst Chamber of Commerce website as a rally to support small business with an event description of "Businessman Glenn Youngkin wants to hear directly from the businesses and not the Lobbyists."
wina.com

Glenn Youngkin Spokesperson Devin O’Malley

Devin O’Malley has served as a staff member of Vice President Mike Pence and is now a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Virginia and the Glenn Youngkin gubernatorial campaign. He joined the show to discuss the Youngkin plan for the economy and much more. Dr. Rashall Brackney reflects on...
Iowa StateEsquire

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Out of the Republican Party's Control

The Iowa State Fair is at full boil. It’s a little light on the political tourists because it’s not the summer before a year ending in 0, 4, 8, 12, or 16. Which is not to say that it is entirely devoid of migrant politicians from other states, or the media they drag around in their wake. On occasion, these are politicians you should keep an eye on because they have national aspirations. On other occasions, these are politicians you should keep an eye on to make sure they don’t get into the poultry barn and start biting the heads off all the chickens. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
U.S. PoliticsMic

The future of the GOP isn't legislating. It's shitposting

It's hardly a groundbreaking proposition to say that after four years of Donald Trump in the White House, the Republican Party of 2021 is less an institution interested in actual legislating than it is a collection of loosely affiliated neo-fascists and enablers who have come to understand a fundamental truth of American politics in the 21st century: There are huge swaths of the country who couldn't care less about laws and Congress and "results." They want a sense of self-affirming superiority. They want mean-spirited partisan blood. They want, to put it plainly, politicians who shitpost.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

GOP's Boebert becomes controversial for entirely new reasons

By most measures, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was already one of Congress' most controversial members, despite only having arrived on Capitol Hill earlier this year. The right-wing congresswoman has expressed interest in the crackpot QAnon delusion, for example, and in her first week as a lawmaker, she tweeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) whereabouts during the Jan. 6 insurrectionist riot.
Presidential Electionnewmilfordspectrum.com

Top GOP senator orders change in election integrity plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday that he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President...
U.S. PoliticsDaily Item

Trump-fueled election 'audit' sparks Senate GOP turmoil

HARRISBURG — The top Republican in Pennsylvania’s Senate said Friday that he is putting a different senator in charge of an “election integrity” undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President Pro Tempore...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden blames Trump for exposing his career of carnage

Joe Biden’s 50-year career in Washington will forever be remembered for the images of a U.S. transport plane rumbling down the runway in Kabul as hopeless Afghan citizens cling to the landing gear. It takes decades of death and false promises to whip up that level of desperation. As harrowing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy