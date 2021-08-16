Congress can avoid further diminishing its status by letting the ERA languish
WASHINGTON — When President Theodore Roosevelt asked Attorney General Philander Knox to concoct a retroactive justification of the U.S. seizure of land for the Panama Canal, Knox reportedly replied, "Oh, Mr. President, do not let so great an achievement suffer from any taint of legality." Today's Democrats, having channeled Knox when extending the eviction moratorium, can avoid further diminishing their stature by allowing the Equal Rights Amendment to languish for another 50 years.
