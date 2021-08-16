Ready-to-Heat Burrito Bowls

Each city in American has their own distinct food dishes that they are known for. In New York, it is bagels and dollar slices of pizza. In Chicago, it is deep dish, Chicago hot dogs, and Italian beefs. In San Francisco, one of these classic and distinctly San Francisco foods is undeniably the Mission burrito. The Mission burrito quickly rose to popularity almost half a century ago in San Francisco's Mission District. The Mission District is known to be a diverse neighborhood with strong Latino and hipster roots. As more and more taquerias opened up around the Mission District, more and more locals came to love the burritos found around the neighborhood. The burritos quickly became a distinctive part of the city and are still to this day, one of the defining foods of San Francisco. While there are a huge number of different taquerias that serve Mission burritos, here is one of the best to visit.