Ready-to-Heat Burrito Bowls
Moe’s Southwest Grill is making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy its delicious food with the launch of a new lineup of ready-to-heat burrito bowls. Moe's new ready-to-heat burrito bowls draw inspiration from the chain's bold and enticing flavors, but offer the convenience of a heat-and-eat meal. The new ready-to-heat burrito bowls come in four different flavors and are available from more than 1,950 Kroger stores nationwide. One of the new flavor options include Pollo Asado, which pairs chredded chicken with cilantro rice, pinto beans, salsa, roasted corn, and more. Another option is the Beef Tortilla burrito bowl, which features shredded beef barbacoa, Spanish rice, and a rich enchilada sauce.www.trendhunter.com
