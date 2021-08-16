Bellarmine Barely Missed Out on Their Second-Ever Postseason Appearance in 2021. Can They Get it Done in 2022?

KENESAW — The Kenesaw Blue Devils have a roster full of veterans, but what’s new to the sidelines this season is the coaching staff. The Blue Devils will split the head coaching duties this year with co-head coaches in Sarah Mack and Levi Gorsuch. Mack has been an assistant coach with the Blue Devils for the last four seasons, but this will be Gorsuch’s first year with the team. While this is Gorsuch’s first year on the sidelines with the Blue Devils it is his sixth year as a high school head varsity coach previously at Sandy Creek and most recently as head coach of the Minden Whippets in 2018 and 2019.