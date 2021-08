RUSSELL — Services for Janice Lange, 80, of Deerwood, formerly of Hutchinson and Russell, are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grace First Parish in Russell. Interment will follow in the Russell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, also at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donation be made out to the family for use at a future designation.