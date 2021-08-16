Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Is CBD Oil Worth the Hype?

By Marge Perry
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBD, short for cannabidiol, is just about everywhere these days. It's touted as a cure for almost everything, too. Find out if it's worth the buzz. You'll find cannabidiol (CBD) at pharmacies, spas, gyms, grocery stores, vet's offices — even gas stations. It can be added to candy, lotion, sprays, oils, and supplements. It's touted to help with sleep issues, seizures, anxiety, nausea, sore muscles, and more. But one substance can't really be expected to cure all that ails us, can it?

