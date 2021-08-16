Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 23:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1130 PM MST. * At 1100 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles west of Paulden, or 24 miles northwest of Chino Valley, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail and 50 mph winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Walnut Creek Ranger Station. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
