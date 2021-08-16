The last nomad hippies – a photo essay

Gallina de Piel Roca del Crit, Empordà, Spain 2018 (£19.99, butlers-winecellar.co.uk) This has been another exceptionally hot summer in southern Europe, one in which news outlets across the region have reported the record-breaking temperatures without any trace of Guinness Book-style wonder, just a kind of numbed certainty that the climate crisis is here to stay. Mediterranean winegrowers, their senses finely attuned to the tiniest of changes in weather patterns – changes they can taste in their wines as well as see and feel in their vineyards – have been in the advance guard of warning about climate change. And many have been asking which places, and which varieties, can remain viable as 40C+ temperatures become the norm. Some have looked for mitigating cool by planting at higher altitudes. Others, such as the makers of this gorgeous carignan-grenache blended red, seek out the moderating influence of the sea, and, in this case, the buffeting Tramuntana wind in their vineyards on and around the Cap de Creus peninsula just south of the French border.