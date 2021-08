AC Milan want to secure the return of Diogo Dalot but may have to wait until the final days of the summer window, according to a report. Dalot put in a good performance during the friendly match between Manchester United and Everton yesterday, in which he scored the final goal, while he remains in the sights of Milan. Calciomercato.com writes that Maldini and Massara are monitoring the situation but do not want to force their hand too much, hoping to eventually secure a loan with option to buy deal.