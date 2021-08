Chelsea rounded off a week to remember with a thumping win over Crystal Palace to kick off their new Premier League campaign in style.Goals from Marcos Alonso Christian Pulisic and top-flight debutant Trevoh Chalobah rounded off a thoroughly dominant 3-0 win over Patrick Vieira’s Eagles.It came three days after Thomas Tuchel’s men lifted the European Super Cup and less than 48 hours since announcing the £97.5million return of striker Romelu Lukaku.Alonso curled home a brilliant free-kick to get his side up and running in the 27th minute, Pulisic added the second just before the break, then Chalobah fired home...