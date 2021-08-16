Cancel
Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$45.00

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

