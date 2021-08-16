Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ed Sheeran was once told he ‘needs to get a real job’

By Jessica Lynch
thebrag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, but prior to his fame, Ed Sheeran was once encouraged to “get a real job”. Speaking to the Sunday Mirror’s newspaper’s Watts the Goss column, Sheeran spoke of the importance of encouraging children’s creative endeavours while revealing that his passion for music at a young age wasn’t totally supported.

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mirror#The Pop Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musiczapgossip.com

Ed Sheeran announces intimate London gig

Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate show in London next month. The 30-year-old singer will perform in front of 2,000 fans at the capital’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on September 2 – his first headline show since the end of his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’ in 2019 – to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his seminal debut album ‘+’.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Ed Sheeran designs new album cover

Ed Sheeran is painting his new album cover and said it will take over a month to finish. Ed Sheeran has painted his new album cover. The 30-year-old singer is preparing to release his upcoming fifth studio album and he revealed he has also designed the artwork for the project.
Musicenergy941.com

Ed Sheeran Delved Deep Into Friendship With Eminem

Ed Sheeran and Eminem have many songs together, and some people would wonder what Ed and Em have in common. Ed recently spoke about the first time being in the studio with Eminem. He said, “And yeah, I arrived at his studio. He has got loads of games consoles there. He loves games. I actually bought him a Nintendo 64 with GoldenEye on it as a gift. Yeah. I just stepped in there.”
Musicthebrag.com

Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth hints at Ed Sheeran collaboration

Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth has hinted that a future collaboration with Ed Sheeran is brewing. During a recent conversation with The Sun, Ed Sheeran revealed that he was “really into death metal as a kid.” Admitting that although he’d “never thought about” exploring that sonic territory, it is “something I would not be opposed to creating”.
CelebritiesPosted by
American Songwriter

Ed Sheeran Shares His Inspiration Behind Becoming a Songwriter

Multi-billion-streamed recording artist, Ed Sheeran, remembers the day it all. started. The day the proverbial key went into the ignition of his songwriting efforts. The British-born Sheeran, who is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his debut LP, “+,” this year with an upcoming anniversary show on September 2, tells Rebecca Judd from The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music 1 that he was just a kid when it clicked. The “Perfect” singer remembers that he attended an afternoon Damien Rice concert when the light bulb officially went off.
Musicwxerfm.com

Ed Sheeran now discussing collaboration with legendary death metal musician

A while back, Ed Sheeran was quoted as saying that, as a kid, he was a huge death metal fan, and specifically mentioned the British band Cradle of Filth as one of his favorites. He also said he wouldn’t be opposed to recording something in that genre. At the time, Dani Filth, the lead singer of Cradle of Filth, wrote, “I’ll be believe it when I see it.” Well, believe it — because now, he’s seen it.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Ed Sheeran Teases “Big” Announcement

Ed Sheeran is the latest major name to announce…an announcement. Moments ago, the chart-topper put fans on alert about a super-sized reveal tomorrow (August 19). He said:. “Announcement tomorrow, 2pm U.K. time. Gonna do a livestream on here from then, tune in for the big news x”. Many are fans...
MusicBillboard

Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' Holds at No. 1 on U.K. Chart

Ed Sheeran extends his streak atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart into a seventh week with “Bad Habits” (Asylum), while The Weeknd enjoys the highest debut on the fresh frame. “Bad Habits” is the most-streamed and downloaded song during the chart week, to give Sheeran his longest-reigning U.K. No. 1...
Musicmega979.com

Ed Sheeran is dropping a new album in October

Ed Sheeran has announced his fourth studio album, saying it is the “best bit of work that I’ve done.”. The British singer-songwriter confirmed on Thursday that “=” (pronounced “equals”) will be unveiled on October 29 — four years after he began recording it. Sharing the cover art on Instagram, Sheeran...
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

Ed Sheeran Announces Another Impossible-to-Google Album

Ed Sheeran has announced = (pronounced “Equals”), his fifth studio album and the fourth in his symbol series. “= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” Sheeran said in a statement. “My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.” = will be released on October 29th via Atlantic Records and will include Sheeran’s hit single “Bad Habits” as...
Musicofficialcharts.com

Ed Sheeran announces fifth studio album =

Ed Sheeran has announced details of his new album = (Equals), which will be released on Friday, October 29. The megastar singer-songwriter's fifth studio album features 14 tracks including the Number 1 smash Bad Habits, which has reigned over the Official Singles Chart for the past seven weeks. Ed has...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Ed Sheeran finally buys a cell phone

Ed Sheeran has bought a new cell phone - four years after getting rid of his last one. The 30-year-old pop star revealed he's bought a Nokia 3310 so he can use the NHS app while he travels amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He shared: "I've been doing promotion overseas and...
MusicVulture

Ed Sheeran to Complete the Equation With New Album =

If you’ve been holding out for –, it’s not your time. Ed Sheeran announced a new album called =, or “equals,” on Instagram Live, out October 29. The album seemingly completes the string of math-related titles he began ten years ago with + and followed with x and ÷, the last of which he released in 2017. “= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” Sheeran said in a statement. “My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.” The album is set to feature his recent electro-pop single “Bad Habits” along with 13 additional tracks. And another of those, “Visiting Hours,” is also out now with Sheeran’s announcement. The spare song, which Sheeran performs accompanied by a choir in a church in a new video, was inspired by the death of his friend Michael Gudinski; Sheeran debuted the song in March at a tribute concert for Gudinski.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Ed Sheeran Reveals New Album ‘=’ Shares “Visiting Hours”

Ed Sheeran has revealed a fifth album, ‘=’ (Asylum/Atlantic), out Oct. 29, and shared the single “Visiting Hours” during a performance on Instagram. Premiering the live version of “Visiting Hours,” Ed Sheeran is playing acoustic guitar in the hall of St. Stephen’s Church in Hampstead, England. Sheeran revealed that he finished writing the song while quarantining in Australia to attend the memorial for friend and mentor Michael Gudinski.

Comments / 0

Community Policy