Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.79.

www.modernreaders.com

#Cibc#Royal Bank Of Canada#Research Analysts#National Bank Financial#National Bankshares#Hold#Tse Srx#News Ratings
