Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$24.00

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNC. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.85.