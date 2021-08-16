Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$24.00
Several other research analysts have also commented on SIS. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.
