Analysts Set Expectations for Fiera Capital Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)
Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0