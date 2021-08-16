Analysts Set Expectations for Fiera Capital Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.