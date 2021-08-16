Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

What We Know about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 So Far

By Allen Lee
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it likely that Jujutsu Kaisen will be renewed for a second season? This is something that fans have been asking themselves ever since the first season of the series ended during the early months of 2021. The truth is, the show may be relatively young in terms of anime, but it is already proving to be a huge hit. During the time that season one aired, fans couldn’t wait to clamor to find a platform to watch the series, which aired on Crunchyroll. Many of them found that it was one of the best ways to brighten up a gloomy winter day. Something that gave fans a great deal of hope that the second season was already in the works was the fact that when the last show of the first season aired, a tagline saying to be continued appeared upon its conclusion. That said, what are the details of a possible season two and more importantly, when can fans start seeing it?

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Crunchyroll#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Moviesleedaily.com

Elona Holmes 2: What we know so far in 2021

Enola Holmes is getting ready for a new trip, and her famous older brother accompanies her. Netflix has officially revealed that a sequel to Enola Holmes is in the works. Millie Bobby Brown is reprising her role as the eponymous girl, and Henry Cavill is reprising as Sherlock Holmes. Millie...
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Sweet Tooth season 2: everything we know so far

Sweet Tooth season 2 has officially been confirmed! Like Stranger Things five years ago, Netflix’s adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s post-apocalyptic Vertigo comic book exploded out of nowhere to become a massive hit for the streaming platform – and now Sweet Tooth season 2 is one of the most hotly anticipated TV series on the planet.
ComicsComicBook

JuJutsu Kaisen Art Gives Gojo a Studio Ghibli Makeover

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime properties that were introduced via the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in recent memory, following the adventures of Yuji Itadori and his fellows sorcerers that are a part of Jujutsu Tech, and one fan artist has slammed the supernatural story into the world of Studio Ghibli. Specifically, we see Gojo Satoru given a makeover that imagines the blindfold-wearing mentor of Itadori appearing in Howl's Moving Castle, giving the creation of Gege Akutami a very different aesthetic from the animation studio that has become legendary within the medium of anime over the decades.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

All You Need To Know About Shadow and Bone Season 2

When Shadow and Bone started showing on Netflix in 2020, there was no doubt that it would be a hit. Most viewers loved it. The ten-episode series is based on the best-selling novels by Leigh Bardugo. The fantasy story introduces us to the 19th-century world of Ravka, which is immersed in war, filled with magicians, hunters, and evil creatures that we still do not fully understand. When season 1 ended in April of this year, it left us in a hopeless state. Everyone wondered what was next for Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei LI) and her friend Mal (Archie Renaux) now that she had destroyed The Fold. Where was General Kirigan? The last scene showed us that Kirigan managed to survive The Fold, unlike other unlucky soldiers. On June 7, 2021, Netflix announced that Shadow and Bone would renew for a second season with eight episodes. Each episode would run for an hour. With this announcement came many questions like who would return for the next season, the plot, and possible release dates. Warning, spoilers ahead! This article will go through all these details and what you need to know about season 2 of Shadow and Bone.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Dad

Everything We Know So Far About Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’

The most expensive TV show of all time may take place in Middle Earth, but it will be moving production from New Zealand to England for season two. Not a ton is known about Amazon’s Lord of the Rings, but we have a handful of details that should make the series more tempting than the one ring! Just what is this $700 million dollar project about?
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kaelen Ohm

Kaelen Ohm has been performing in one capacity or another for more than a decade. However, 2021 is a year she will probably never forget. Kaelen got her big break when she was cast in the Netflix series Hit & Run. Not only is this more biggest role yet, but it has also given her the opportunity to share her talent with a massive audience. Since we all know that Netflix has the power to take people’s careers to new levels, it’ll be interesting to see what doors open for Kaelen in the future. For now, however, she is enjoying the success of Hit & Run and her fans are feeling the same way. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kaelen Ohm.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mashed

Family Dinner Season 2: Release Dates, Episodes, And More - What We Know So Far

It's official. Andrew Zimmern will be sitting down to dinner once again with families around the United States as his series "Family Dinner" is being renewed by the Magnolia Network. The Hollywood Reporter first revealed the news on August 16 and Zimmern took to Twitter to confirm it, writing, "Congrats to @in2itivecontent and our whole team for the S2 [Season 2] pickup of #FamilyDinner."
Video Gamesguidefall.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 | Everything We Know About The Film So Far

Today’s most exciting news comes from the upcoming sequel to 2020 film Sonic the Hedgehog. Hollywood actor Idris Elba, recently known for his role as Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad, revealed via Twitter today that he’ll be voicing Knuckles, the red Echidna often seen alongside Sonic in the games. This is some of the biggest news we’ve had yet on the upcoming movie. To keep track of it all, we’ve got a breakdown of everything you need to know so far about Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
Comicsepicstream.com

Is Scarlet Nexus Anime Based on a Manga or Light Novel and Is It Complete, Finished, or Ongoing? Here Is Everything You Need to Know

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Giving video games anime adaptations isn’t always the best recipe to success, as Umineko no Naku koro would have you know. That being said, Scarlet Nexus does have its fans, despite its 6.2/10 rating on popular anime database MyAnimeList. So, is Scarlet Nexus based on a manga or light novel, and is it completed or ongoing?
ComicsTVOvermind

Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest

Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac is a famous manga that hit back in the 80s and 90s. The graphic novel was written and illustrated by Masami Kurumada about young warriors known as Saints. They are tasked with protecting the human reincarnation of the goddess Athena with the powers they gained from the cosmos. It was so popular that it spawned an anime series produced by Toei Animation that aired between 1986 to 1989. The anime followed Pegasus Seiya and other bronze knights who battle forces of evil that threaten their goddess, Athena. It was a massive hit with Saint Seiya fans worldwide and is considered one of the greatest anime. As you know, in Saint Seiya, there are many characters, including bronze knights, silver knights, and gold knights, all of whom are super powerful.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

What We Learned From The Trailer for “Worth”

What would you say that your life is worth? We’re nearing September as we always do this time of year and one can imagine that plenty of movies, shows, and even commercials are going to be reminding us once again of what happened that day and why it was such a massive turning point in the USA. What many don’t often talk about is what happened to the families who were devastated when they lost someone in the tragedy that occurred that day. Many won’t even bother to look at how those families were compensated for their loss, as around 97% of the families that lost someone that day in the 9/11 attacks were eventually compensated for a rough estimate of $7 billion dollars in losses. It’s a morbid thing to think about, isn’t it? Try figuring out what your life is worth, or the life of a person you happen to love, and you might find yourself at a loss for words since many of us likely couldn’t come up with a solid number that would adequately explain how much our loved ones mean to us. But as this trailer shows, lawmakers might have been at their wit’s end trying to find a way to justify paying out in order to satisfy the families who were affected by this tragedy.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The White Lotus is Officially Coming Back for a Season 2

So the White Lotus is coming back, but at a different resort and with a different cast unless a few of those from the first season are able to make it back. What stories they might have to tell could actually make the second season just as interesting since the first season was a whole mess of personal problems that a lot of people might have enjoyed watching. That’s kind of disturbing when one really thinks about it, that other people might enjoy watching the mental breakdown of one character or another, but so long as it’s entertainment it appears to be okay. The way things broke down in the first season though makes a person wonder just what’s going to happen in season 2 that will be done to top it or somehow match the intensity of the show and the disturbing nature of those that felt as though they were going a bit cuckoo. One typically goes to a resort to relax and rejuvenate themselves, right? This kind of felt like it was about to do the opposite while claiming to do exactly what people expected.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

We Asked, You Answered: Your 50 Favorite Sci-Fi And Fantasy Books Of The Past Decade

The question at the heart of science fiction and fantasy is "what if?" What if gods were real, but you could kill them? What if humans finally made it out among the stars — only to discover we're the shabby newcomers in a grand galactic alliance? What if an asteroid destroyed the East Coast in 1952 and jump-started the space race years early?
ComicsMiddletown Press

Best Comics Not About Superheroes

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Netflix’s popular “Sweet Tooth” series revealed the kinds of worlds available to those...
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Why You Should Check Out The Documentary “Whirlybird”

These days, it seems like new content is being pushed out so frequently that it can be almost impossible to decide what’s worth watching. The good news is that there’s a new documentary in town that might be exactly what you’re looking for. Released in August of 2021, Whirlybird is a unique story about two Los Angeles-based journalists whose work during the 1980s and 1990s really changed the game. The documentary is a prime example of how the truth really can be stranger than fiction. Even if documentaries aren’t typically your thing, this is one project you’ll likely still enjoy. Keep reading to learn more about why you should watch Whirlybird.
MusicTVOvermind

Listen to This Heavy Metal Cover of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Theme Song

This puts a different spin on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to be certain but it’s pretty cool really since it’s a different sound that keeps the feeling of the animated series alive even if it’s a little harder than most people are used to. Back in the day the Turtles were awesome and it’s been attempted to keep that feeling going in the current era, but one could say that the story has hit a few bumps and snags along the way since it’s not quite as popular as it used to be, even though the Turtles are still around and are still a favorite memory of many. But their theme music has always been pretty distinctive and hard to mistake for anything else, and hearing it in a metal version isn’t too bad since it doesn’t take anything away from it really. It would be nice to see the Turtles come back to the same prominence they held back in the day when they were still immensely popular, but the competition at this point is so stiff that it’s not hard to see why it’s not happening nearly as quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy