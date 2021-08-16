What We Know about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 So Far
Is it likely that Jujutsu Kaisen will be renewed for a second season? This is something that fans have been asking themselves ever since the first season of the series ended during the early months of 2021. The truth is, the show may be relatively young in terms of anime, but it is already proving to be a huge hit. During the time that season one aired, fans couldn’t wait to clamor to find a platform to watch the series, which aired on Crunchyroll. Many of them found that it was one of the best ways to brighten up a gloomy winter day. Something that gave fans a great deal of hope that the second season was already in the works was the fact that when the last show of the first season aired, a tagline saying to be continued appeared upon its conclusion. That said, what are the details of a possible season two and more importantly, when can fans start seeing it?www.tvovermind.com
