Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.63.