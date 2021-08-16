Cancel
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.63.

