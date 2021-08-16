Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Downgraded by National Bank Financial
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered Lundin Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.97.www.modernreaders.com
