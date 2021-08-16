Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

CREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.