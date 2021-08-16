National Bank Financial Trims Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Target Price to C$4.50
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XBC. Cormark increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.57.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0