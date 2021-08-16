Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

National Bank Financial Trims Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Target Price to C$4.50

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XBC. Cormark increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.57.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tse#Bank Of Canada#Target Price#Xbc#Cormark#Capital#Bmo Capital Markets#Hold#Xebec Adsorption Stock#Adx Solutions#Bgx Solutions#H2x Solutions#Ngx Solutions#Fsx Solutions#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded by Bank of America

CREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Loop Capital Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $245.00

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $31.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) PT at $68.50

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OIN Finance (OIN) Market Cap Hits $4.40 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $603,450.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link. Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.55 million,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $35.82

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.82, but opened at $37.20. Intapp shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 433 shares traded. A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.61. Approximately 17,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 897,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Grows By 15.5%

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Navigator in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “. Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. National...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $18.77

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $19.33. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands. Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAS. Morgan...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Acquires £14,500 in Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($18,944.34). ROL stock opened at GBX 28.75 ($0.38) on Friday. The...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Contrasting Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 25.1% of Finance...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Update

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 31,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Comments / 0

Community Policy