Maricopa County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 23:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 200 AM MST. * At 1058 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, Superstition Springs Mall, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Freestone Park, San Tan Village Mall, Falcon Field Airport, Gilbert City Hall, Usery Mountain Park, Downtown Mesa, Chandler City Hall, Tumbleweed Park, Fiesta Mall and Mesa Riverview Mall. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

