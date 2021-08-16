Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

How to Get More Vivid Colors From Your Camera Without Post-Production

Posted by 
The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For more tips like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. There isn’t anything better than getting great colors in camera and not needing post-production on a photo. Vivid colors are certainly possible to achieve, but most people don’t know how to get them. Many times, people end up just ignoring it altogether. We know a few tricks, though. So we’re going to explain how you get more vivid colors. And we’re also going to share what we know about how this all works.

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
53
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Post Production#Digital Photography#In Camera#Jpeg#Fujifilm#Canon#Nikon#Iso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Bad Photo Tip: How to Get Your Camera Into a Music Venue

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. If your area is getting back to having concerts again, get excited. It means the virus is coming under control. But you probably want to shoot photos, and that’s going to be kind of tough to do. Many music venues don’t really want a camera that can produce professional or commercial images. They don’t know that you’re probably just doing this for fun. But, even though they may assume you’re press because of the camera you have, there are still great ways to get your camera into a music venue.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Chrome gets even more colorful with its big Material You revamp

Google announced Material You at this year's I/O conference, and this post-Material Design chapter looks like it's arguably the company's most ambitious move yet. Material You is all about embracing emotion and expression, using humanistic principles like soft shapes and dynamic color theming that adapt to your wallpaper. We've seen Google's radical new design language trickle down to its apps over the last few months — one of them is Chrome, which saw a sprinkle of color extraction when we covered it last month. Now it looks like Google is going all in with Chrome's Material You makeover.
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

Get more use from your Apple gadgets with this iOS device manager

For how useful a lot of our mobile devices are, keeping them updated, organized, and safe can be a lot of work. Between backing up your data, managing your apps, updating your music, and even just cleaning up your message folders, there’s a lot to do with mobile devices that isn’t actually using them. iMazing makes all of those necessary, but tedious tasks a lot easier, and it works for iPhone, iPad, and your computer. Right now, iMazing iOS Device Manager is on sale with coverage for two devices at $20, three devices for $25, and five for $30.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Grab your camera — let’s get motivated

Quick … where is your camera? Let’s get ourselves motivated to get out and shoot. First, get your camera out. Put it somewhere that is within reach at all times (almost anyway). I keep my camera and Tamron 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 lens sitting on our coffee table in our living room.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

OnePlus Nord 2 5G gets more camera improvements in latest update

OnePlus Nord 2 5G seems to be a great device, but there’s always room for improvements. Since its market launch, the “flagship killer” received a few updates that either address some issue or further enhance the phone’s performance. Over the weekend, OnePlus announced it has kicked off the rollout of...
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Bad Photo Tip: Don’t Ever Stop Your Aperture Down

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. The worst thing you could possibly do in the photo world would be considered heresy and sacrilege in the church of photography. Truthfully, if you buy a lens with a fast aperture, you should never stop it down. You bought it to get that beautiful bokeh look. It’s also probably the reason why you upgraded from your phone. These lenses are wonderful: it’s why you’re paying so much for them. So we’re going to let you know why you should never stop your lens aperture down.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

If the Fujifilm GFX 50S II is Real, We Want to See This

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on the Phoblographer. The reports abound of the Fujifilm GFX 50S II. Is it real? Are we getting another 50MP Medium format camera? Of anything I’ve heard, this seems to be the most unlikely. But I’m not going to completely rule out the idea here. Of any of Fujifilm’s medium format cameras, the Fujifilm GFX 50S was the most unappealing. Overall though, it wasn’t a bad camera. So how can Fujifilm make this one stand out from the pack? Well, if it’s real, we’d like to see the following.
Cell PhonesCNET

Google Pixel 6 rumors: Camera specs, in-house chip, colorful designs and more

The Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro made their first official appearance last week, but until release day, rumors about the upcoming smartphone keep coming. The latest gossip talks about the possible camera specs for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro after a string of code was spotted in Google's new Camera app that arrived alongside the Android 12 beta 4. The code pointed to the smartphones possibly featuring a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 camera sensor.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

This Nikon F Just Got a Full CLA, And It’s Ready to Be Yours

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on the Phoblographer. If you’ve been in love with photography for the past decade, then you’d understand the appeal of the Nikon F. In many ways, this is the SLR camera by which many others are measured. It’s made of metal. It’s so durable that they’re still used today. They’re rugged. And most importantly, they still work. Plus, they’re very modifiable to your needs. Best of all, if you absolutely live for using a light meter, this specific Nikon F is worth looking at. What’s more, it just received a full CLA before arriving for the Rare Camera Store.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

This Beautiful White Canon TLB Belongs in Your Hands Shooting Film

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. Some cameras are just prettier than others. To that end, some lenses just make prettier images. It’s hard to beat Canon FD mount lenses, and luckily this gorgeous Canon TLB can use them. How often have you seen them in white? It’s rare–in fact, this one is most likely a one of a kind. But quite honestly, this Canon TLB checks all the boxes of what we want in a camera. It’s available through the Rare Camera Store right now. And trust me, you’re going to be pleased.
Electronicstheappletech.net

Get This Amazing Meross HomeKit Dimmable Color Lamp For Your Home At $22

When you clip the on-page coupon, you can get a Meross HomeKit Dimmable Color Lamp for $21.99. Prime members get free shipping, and orders over $25 get free shipping. Today’s offer, which saves you 27% off the regular $30 price, is within $1 of the all-time low and the second-best price to date. Thanks to HomeKit support, this dimmable smart lamp will work with Siri, as well as Alexa and Assistant. This lamp has an adjustable color temperature and color illumination, and it comes with built-in touch controls and smartphone support, making it a great addition to the nightstand or anywhere else in your smart setup.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Psst…Photographers Can Stop Being a Slave to Their Computers

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. I’ve thankfully seen more YouTubers talk about how they’re so sick of staring at screens. This is what I’ve been saying for a while now. I’ve just wanted to move more and more away from editing my photos for a few years. But all of these tutorials out there show you how to shoot an image and then edit it for the rest of your life. That, to me, isn’t photography. Photography is you actually going out there to shoot. And specifically, one video has really struck me. I feel it’s well worthy of praise. It speaks to photographers in a way that slaps what the industry has told us for years.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Apparently, We Could Get a Bunch of Exciting Canon f1.2 Prime Lenses

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on the Phoblographer. It would make sense that we would see a ton of Canon f1.2 prime lenses. They already have two variants of the 85mm, and then there’s the 50mm option. We recently wrote about the dream of a 35mm f1.2. Sigma has done this already. But a lot of other brands haven’t even hinted that something like this could come. However, a few Canon patents are really exciting us right now.
Electronicsxda-developers

OPPO’s new camera sensors promise better colors, continuous zoom, and more stability

OPPO today hosted the Future Imaging Technology Launch Event in Shenzhen, where it showcased several new camera innovations. The company gave us a closer look at its third-gen under-display camera solution, which it had teased earlier this month, along with a new RGBW sensor, an 85-200mm continuous optical zoom camera, and a five-axis OIS solution. Here’s a brief overview of all of OPPO’s new camera innovations:
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Vintage Camera Review: Contax NX (The Lil’ Contax 645, Sort Of)

The Contax NX is a camera that could arguably be called the lil’ Contax 645. Though the Contax N is really the lil’ Contax 645, the Contax NX isn’t much different aside from the build quality and a few other things. Photographers will adore this camera if they’re the type to shoot portraits in a studio. Even if you shoot weddings the way photographers did with the Contax 645, the Contax NX will do a great job. But no matter what, just remember that it’s all about the lenses. And this system has some awesome lenses.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

New and Refurbished Fuji GFX Cameras and Lenses at Good Prices

For more stories like this, be sure to subscribe to the Phoblographer. Fujifilm cameras are very hot in demand right now. The Fujifilm GFX 50s and the 50R are in stock though. The 50R is also one of our favorite cameras of the past few years. For the record, they came out with some real bangers in the past two years. The XT4, GFX100s, and X100s are only three of those cameras. We rated each one of them very well. My personal favorite is the Fujifilm X Pro 3. And even today, it’s still the camera I trust almost every week. But with the global pandemic, there’s a major shortage of components. So that means that the second-hand market is where you’ll find all the gear now. Luckily, there’s a lot of refurbished Fuji gear on Amazon right now. At that link, you’ll find cameras and lenses both. Maybe something you want is on that page!
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

An Outstanding Portrait Lens! Leica 90mm F2 SL Review

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. There aren’t many 90mm lenses on the market, but the Leica 90mm f2 SL is surely worth looking at. Leica doesn’t make an 85mm: they opt for a 75mm and a 90mm. The Leica 90mm f2 SL is small, lightweight, fast to focus, has a metal build, and produces beautiful image quality. Then there’s the autofocus, which is also damned good in most situations. It’s all a winning combo. But then you look at the near $6,000 price tag and wonder if it’s worth it. Is it expensive? Yes. However, it’s also one of the most perfect portrait lenses I’ve used. Years ago, Zeiss tried to make a no-compromise lens lineup called the Otus lenses. The Leica 90mm f2 SL is worthy of outdoing those lenses by far.
Electronicsgeekculture.co

Review: Cosina Voigtländer 35mm f:2 APO Lanthar Lens

Voigtländer is a (what country of origin? )name synonymous with high-quality optics, and their history dates back to 1756 though these days, the modern lenses we see fall under the Cosina Voigtänder (CSV) partnership. While they make a series of lenses for various camera mounts, the Leica M Mount versions have always been a great alternative or addition to one’s collection, offering great build quality, solid optics and are now more affordable than even Leica’s own lenses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy