Giants Predictions and a Fantasy Preview With Danny Heifetz
JJ opens with the Mets getting swept by the Dodgers (00:56), the Yankees' impressive series win over the White Sox (06:33), and his takeaways from the Jets-Giants preseason game Saturday night (12:22). Then, he chats with The Ringer's Danny Heifetz about the expectations for the Giants, the NFC East, and the players he likes this season in fantasy (17:20). Finally, he closes it out with some listener voicemails (47:45) before looking ahead to some of the bets best of the week(68:53).
