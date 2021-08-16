Cancel
JGB yields weighed down by weak stocks, U.S Treasury yield slump

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 6 days ago

TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Monday as local stocks dropped on concerns of slow economic growth due to the Delta variant of COVID-19 and a stronger yen, and as U.S. bond yields slumped.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.010%, while 10-year JGB futures rose 0.16 point to 152.36, with a trading volume of 10,258 lots.

A survey of the University of Michigan showed last week that consumer sentiment slid to the lowest level since 2011 amid an acceleration in COVID-19 infections caused by the fast-spreading Delta variant.

That pulled down benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield during Asian trading hours after a sharp drop on Friday.

The Nikkei share average dropped 1.7% to 27,492, while the broader Topix fell 1.6% to 1,925.

The five-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%.

Yields on the longer maturities also fell, with the 30-year JGB down 0.5 basis point to 0.640% and the 40-year JGB slipping 0.5 basis point to 0.725%.

The 20-year JGB and the two-year JGB were untraded. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

