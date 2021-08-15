Third Annual Turner Center for Entrepreneurship 2021 Small Business Awards
Bradley University issued the following announcement on Aug. 9. Bradley's Turner Center for Entrepreneurship helps turn dreams into reality, and this year's Small Business Awards will honor ten recent success stories. Bradley President Stephen Standifird will help recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of these entrepreneurs, start-ups, rural businesses, innovators and the people who support them at an in-person event Thursday, September 2, at 4 p.m., at Bradley's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center.peoriastandard.com
