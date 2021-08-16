Cooler temperatures and some rain on the way this week

The first leg of the cool down begins today. A cold front pushes through and temperatures should be about ten degrees cooler than the near 100° heat we saw on Sunday. Fire danger will still be elevated as conditions will still be very dry and windy. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

Though the windy conditions helped disperse the low level smoke and improve our air quality on Sunday, it also fanned the flames of the area's active wildfires. A shift in the wind could bring smoke back to the region by Tuesday and Wednesday.

The bigger cool down comes on Tuesday when an upper level low pressure system moves over the Inland NW. This will result in some scattered shower activity, but also the potential for some thunderstorms, especially over the higher terrain. Computer models generally give the Spokane area less than a tenth of an inch of rain, but it will be significantly cooler, with highs in the 70s.

Unfortunately a shift to more northerly or northwesterly winds on Tuesday and Wednesday could pour smoke back into the region.

Highs will be in the 70s again on Wednesday before warming back into the low 80s for the rest of the week. Dry weather and sunshine is expected heading into the weekend.

-KREM 2 Meteorologist Michelle Boss

