Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

15 Best Things To Do in Portland, Oregon [Weekend DIY Itinerary to Portland]

By Two Monkeys Travel - Contributor
Two Monkeys Travel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to its ideal climate for growing roses, Portland, Oregon has been called the “City of Roses” for over a century. The city of Portland is the largest in the state of Oregon. This city is environmentally conscious and recognized as one of the world’s greenest cities. Many people here walk or cycle more than they drive, participate in farm to table dining, having a number of public transportation options and boasts 10,000 acres of the public park offering dozens of cultural attractions.

twomonkeystravelgroup.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Hotel#Oregon Wine#Decorative Art#Japanese#The Umami Cafe#Pittock Mansion#Victorian#French#Renaissance#The Portland Art Museum#Native American#Asian#St Johns Bridge#Instagram#Sue K 2020#Catholic#Oregon Wine Country#Chinese#Hoyt Arboretum Need
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Zulie Journey

5 Worst Places To Live In Oregon

PexelsPineapple Supply Co. Oregon is known for having such a part of that in a wild-west setting and the diversity of its environment due to the vast rainforests, mountains, and arid deserts that it has. Like every other state existing, Oregon is such a nice place to live... not to mention that it is home to the Guinness world record for having the largest living organism is also located here. But, the number of places that are home to hostile and unhealthy environments is still on the list even today. If you want to take a visit to Oregon, move in, or just want to know the downside places of the said state, then read on to find out.
Oregon State987thebull.com

COVID-19 Continues To Surge In Oregon; Outbreak Linked To Music Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. – COVID-19 continues to surge in Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 1,076 new cases and 3 more virus related deaths. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (22), Benton (21), Clackamas (77), Clatsop (13), Columbia (6), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (12), Deschutes (40), Douglas (57), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (9), Jackson (188), Jefferson (6), Josephine (33), Klamath (3), Lane (81), Lincoln (9), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (46), Morrow (7), Multnomah (134), Polk (20), Sherman (1), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (82), Union (22), Wallowa (10), Wasco (15), Washington (76), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (12).
Oregon Statethatoregonlife.com

You’ll Love This Magical Train Ride Along The Oregon Coast

The Oregon coast is a must for anyone visiting Oregon, and is gorgeous at any time of year. One of our favorite ways to see the coast is by rail with the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, a non-profit museum organization that loves taking guests on stunning rail excursions. Whether you’d like a romantic dinner as you take in the scenery, or are looking for a tour featuring stunning fall foliage, this is the perfect way to explore Oregon’s coast.
Oregon StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Oregon

Oregon's food scene rivals that of any other state in America, and the state's hamburgers are one of the best in the country. You'll find everything from huge buns loaded with toppings to classic cheeseburgers and fries in this restaurant. The taste of a good hamburger is unbeatable, so grab some friends and prepare to indulge. In Oregon, check out these great hamburger joints!
Oregon StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Oregon’s Covid Hot Zone Photos

The news inside Oregon is not good, according to the governor's office and several media outlets. The Oregonian reports that Covid cases are up 11% overnight and have set a new daily record of 2,941. Eastern Oregon appears to be the hot spot as Governor Kate Brown recently dispatched over...
Phoenix, AZPhoenix New Times

The Best Things to Do in Phoenix This Weekend

If you haven't made plans for the weekend, it's not too late. Over the next few days, you can attend a film festival, meet some dogs, get some free comic books, and much more. Maybe Gilbert isn’t the first place you think of when you’re looking for local arts and culture. But it’s actually home to several creative spaces, including Art Intersection gallery and The Art House, a venue designed to art classes and parties with a creative twist. The Art House, 36 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert is presenting an Abstract Florals Canvas Class from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 13. It’s a chance to paint a floral scene while guided by an experienced artist, and order a drink from the bar if you feel like that might up your artistic talent. The class costs $39, and you’ll leave with a painting you can proudly display in your home or office.
Restaurantsvisitportland.com

Best Food Truck Finds in Greater Portland

Food trucks, kiosks, and carts rolling across the region. If you’re familiar with Greater Portland, you know how much we love our food trucks! Find favorites from across the globe—everything from sushi burritos and BBQ to gelato and lobster rolls. We have it all on wheels! Learn about the rise in popularity of food trucks, as well as the best places to find your daily dose of food truck deliciousness.
Oregon StatePosted by
Sherwood Gazette

2020 Census: Oregon and Portland metro area more diverse

Three counties outpace state as a whole, also claim slighter larger share of state's population. Oregon still has a non-Hispanic white majority, but according to the first data released from the 2020 Census, Washington County now is first and Multnomah County is third in the Census Bureau's diversity index measurement. Just 10 years ago, Washington County was fourth and Multnomah County eighth in the same index. Clackamas County is 15th among Oregon counties in the 2020 index, up from 16th in 2010. Data released by the bureau on Thursday, Aug. 12, also shows that the three Portland metro counties...
Oregon StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Anti-Maskers In For Rude Awakening In Oregon And Washington

I recently returned from a road trip up the Northern California and Oregon coasts to Seattle, and discovered that the states mean business when it comes to wearing masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. You can't shop without masks in many stores in the west currently, but you can smoke crack on the sidewalk outside your local 7-Eleven convenience store.
Oregon Stateopb.org

Delta variant ‘clobbering’ Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. One-hundred-thirty-three — that’s the number of Oregonians in hospital intensive care units battling COVID-19, according to official numbers out this week. That’s the highest it’s been in the last eight months, and just 10 people fewer than the highest number of ICU...
Oregon Statebeachconnection.net

Four Magical Oregon Coast Places: Paradise Point, Shore Acres, Rockaway Beach, Kiwanda

(Oregon Coast) – From the north to the southern Oregon coast, these 364 miles of beaches and cliffs provide decades of exploration and scenic magic. It would take you that long to explore it all. But with each comes one form of wonder or another. Here's a sampling for four places that will capture the imagination and make you think of something otherworldly. (Photo of Shore Acres courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast)
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Juvenile gray whale washes ashore on Oregon coast

A young gray whale washed ashore along the central Oregon coast earlier this week, officials said. Jim Rice, program manager with the Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network, said the 30-foot juvenile male was first reported Monday in the waters of a small cove near 6th Street in Yachats. Rice said...
Seaside, ORbeachconnection.net

Thousands of Live Sand Dollars Washing Up on N. Oregon Coast Beach

(Seaside, Oregon) – Finding whole sand dollars is difficult on the Oregon coast – except for one spot at the very north end of Seaside and southern edges of Gearhart. There, you can often find many unbroken sand dollars, depending on conditions. (Photos and video courtesy Seaside Aquarium) What is...
Oregon StatePosted by
Only In Oregon

Lost Lake Campground Might Be The Most Beautiful Campground In The Entire State Of Oregon

Lost Lake is a misnomer. There’s nothing wayward about this wondrous, clear-blue body of water located at the base of Mt. Hood. This is a place where Oregonians go to escape in nature, enjoying an abundance of outdoor recreation in its pristine, motorboat-free waters: canoeing, kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, floating, fishing, and swimming. Surrounded […] The post Lost Lake Campground Might Be The Most Beautiful Campground In The Entire State Of Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oregon StateChannel 6000

850 hospitalized with COVID in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 2,139 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 247,866. 11 more deaths were reported, bringing the state death toll to 2,975. 850 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 224 in ICU beds. The Oregon Health Authority warned that...
Portland, ORDerrick

Portland, Oregon, preps for protests between opposing groups

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All available police personnel in Portland, Oregon, will report for duty Sunday because of expected rallies between opposing groups downtown. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Friday that despite predicted clashes, police will not necessarily be standing in between opposing groups.

Comments / 1

Community Policy