15 Best Things To Do in Portland, Oregon [Weekend DIY Itinerary to Portland]

PexelsPineapple Supply Co. Oregon is known for having such a part of that in a wild-west setting and the diversity of its environment due to the vast rainforests, mountains, and arid deserts that it has. Like every other state existing, Oregon is such a nice place to live... not to mention that it is home to the Guinness world record for having the largest living organism is also located here. But, the number of places that are home to hostile and unhealthy environments is still on the list even today. If you want to take a visit to Oregon, move in, or just want to know the downside places of the said state, then read on to find out.