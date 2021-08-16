Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete results Sunday race at Indianapolis

The winner of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race picked up the pieces after multiple cars were torn to bits by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. AJ Allmendinger benefited from two violent wrecks and a spinout in the closing laps to win the Verizon 200 at The Brickyard on Sunday. Almendinger took the lead in double overtime from Denny Hamlin after Hamlin was pushed out of the top spot by Chase Briscoe, who moments earlier was penalized by NASCAR for cutting through the grass after sliding off the course.