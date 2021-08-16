Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete results Sunday race at Indianapolis

By Tom Gatto
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winner of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race picked up the pieces after multiple cars were torn to bits by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. AJ Allmendinger benefited from two violent wrecks and a spinout in the closing laps to win the Verizon 200 at The Brickyard on Sunday. Almendinger took the lead in double overtime from Denny Hamlin after Hamlin was pushed out of the top spot by Chase Briscoe, who moments earlier was penalized by NASCAR for cutting through the grass after sliding off the course.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Matt Dibenedetto
Person
Aj Allmendinger
Person
Tyler Reddick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Nascar Cup#Nascar Results#Indianapolis Motor#Xfinity#Williambyron#Joeylogano#Ims#Austindillon3#Dennyhamlin#Nascar Cup#Nbcsn#Tsn#Mrn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Verizon
Related
Indianapolis, INAutoweek.com

NASCAR Cup Drivers Aren't Thrilled for the Indianapolis Road Course Race

Throughout its 27-year history, the Brickyard 400 wasn’t always the most entertaining race, but it was frequently regarded amongst the most prestigious. In fact, nothing was more reflective of the meteoric NASCAR boom of the 1990s than the arrival of the Cup Series to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval—joining the Indianapolis 500 as the only two events at the Racing Capital of the World.
Michigan StateCBS Sports

2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds, picks: NASCAR at Michigan predictions from proven model

With only two races left until the start of the playoffs, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway on Sunday for the 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400. The two-mile D-shaped oval has wide, sweeping corners that make it one of NASCAR's fastest tracks. After back-to-back road races, drivers will try to open up the throttle. Kyle Larson took advantage of a late Denny Hamlin wreck to open up a 22-point lead in the NASCAR standings and could all but lock up a 15-point postseason bonus with another strong performance.
Michigan StatePosted by
Racing News

Michigan Race Results: August 21, 2021 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity results from Michigan International Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the New Holland 250. View 2021 Michigan Xfinity results below. Michigan/Gateway/Springfield Menu: NASCAR/INDYCAR/ARCA. Entries/Info | TV Schedule | ARCA Qual...
Indianapolis, INFrankfort Times

Allmendinger captures pole for Xfinity race at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — AJ Allmendinger watched everyone else take their shots at his fast lap Saturday. Then he waited to find out if it would hold up. It did. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The biggest winner of the Indy mayhem

Several drivers made out quite well from the end of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, one even more so than others. The end of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course is one that will continue to be talked about as time marches on, and for good reason.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin eager for Daytona International Speedway return

When it mattered most in recent years, Denny Hamlin has owned the final lap at Daytona International Speedway. The three-time Daytona 500 winner will seek another fantastic finish at the iconic track during Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 as he looks to erase a challenging month when his NASCAR Cup season-long points lead has slipped away. “There’s really nothing to lose,” Hamlin told the ...
Motorsportsthecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Bubba Wallace’s big news

Bubba Wallace has had a 2021 full of change. Over the winter, Wallace moved to a new team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin and while they started out a bit rough and lacked a top 15 finish until race 13, his 23XI Racing Toyota scored a fifth place finish at Pocono and sits 20th in points.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon Mourns Death of Legendary Announcer Bob Jenkins in Moving Tribute

Bob Jenkins, who was the radio announcer of the Indianapolis 500 and called motorsports events for more than five decades, died on Monday. He was 73. Since the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced his death, drivers and fans are paying their respects to the legendary radio and television announcer. One of those was former driver Jeff Gordon. He tweeted Jenkins was “not just a legendary voice, but someone who very much loved what he did. …”
Watkins Glen, NYPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott hit with massive penalty at Watkins Glen

Chase Elliott has been penalized ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, a track where he is the two-time reigning winner. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International from the rear of the field as a result of a pre-race infraction.
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

Kyle Busch Defends Son After Hater Criticizes Brexton’s Latest Racing Win

Kyle Busch is used to dealing with hatred from NASCAR fans. Now, he apparently must deal with people criticizing his son, too. Busch on Monday shared a video of his son, Brexton Busch, winning yet another beginner box stock race. Brexton, perhaps unsurprisingly, has proven to be a quick learner and has enjoyed plenty of early success on the track.

Comments / 0

Community Policy