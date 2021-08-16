Used car buying guide: Audi S6

This hot A6 is an underrated executive car that’s shaded by its RS-badged rangemates, but it’s not without its issues. Aced by the RS4 below it and the RS6 above, the S6 of 2006-2011 never really had its day. It was neither as fun to drive nor as well resolved as its more desirable rangemates, so it melted into the background as just a regular Audi saloon that happened to have a V10 engine under its bonnet. Still, who doesn’t like a big German autobahn crusher, even if the simplest mechanical repair is likely to bankrupt them?