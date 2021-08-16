Cancel
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, Aug. 20

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Newsday
 6 days ago

Best bet: MALIBU ANTHEM (10) Best value: ROYAL REALM (8) FIRST: Subsidize logged six works since determined score in June; more to give. Fingal exits front-end victory in slop last time and owns win on turf, too; dangerous. Chao, another last-race winner, gets confident price boost; must consider. SECOND: Succulent...

