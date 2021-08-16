Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, Aug. 20

Tim Wilkin and Anthony Affrunti each was given a mythical $2,000 to spend as he sees fit during the Saratoga season. It’s no secret that my meet has been horrible. I’ve been doing this for 30-plus years and I’ve never had a Saratoga summer quite this bad. Going into today, I have 45 wins in the Pick Box. The guests, who have never beat me (at least I don’t think so), are 24 wins ahead of me (congrats to them). In the last 18 days, the guests have beat me 11 times. The other seven days ended in ties. I have ZERO wins. How bad has it been? Well, in the last 103 races, I have picked just 13 of them right. Last week, there were 51 races run at the Spa I picked four right. OTB is up 16 on me and my man Otis has me by 12. I am the ’62 New York Mets. Or the ’76-77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the ’15 Philadelphia 76ers. And then there is Zippy Chippy. But, in taking a closer look, I have been tip toeing around a fortune. In the past three days, horses I picked second ended up winning seven times, two of them on Sunday. And they were prices: Saratoga Pal ($13.80) won the fourth and Gimmick ($26.80) the fifth. Another horse, Social Whirl ($18.40 in the third) I picked third. I know. We only care about winners here and, right now, I’m a loser. I have 16 days to try and right the ship and make things respectable. I won’t give up. I mean, I can’t get any worse, can I? Don’t answer that. For today, $40 win crowding Out (6th): $5 exacta box that one with Sand and Sea/Let Them Eat Cake (all turf only); $20 win Air Cavalry (7th).