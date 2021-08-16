Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Endovascular aneurysm repair

This study depicts that Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) has been extensively study regarding elective and ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair. However, much less is known about EVAR of symptomatic nonruptured AAA, especially concerning the long-term results. The aim of this study was to assess the outcomes of EVAR of symptomatic AAA compared with asymptomatic AAA at a tertiary center using a single graft. All consecutive patients treated for symptomatic and asymptomatic AAAs from 1998 to 2012 at our institution, using the Cook Zenith stent graft (Cook Europe A/S, Bjaeverskov, Denmark), were included in the study. Ruptured AAAs were excluded. Patients’ charts were reviewed to obtain preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative data. All available imaging was reviewed. Life tables were constructed to assess for overall and late AAA-related survival, clinical success, and endoleak freedom. Symptomatic AAAs have an almost quadrupled 30-day mortality compared with asymptomatic AAAs, but the outcome differences fade in the long term. An adequate aneurysm neck was associated with better outcomes including overall survival independent of the initial presentation of the AAA. These results suggest the need of improving the identification of symptomatic patients requiring preoperative medical optimization.

