Green ammonia from HEGRA to secure Norwegian competitiveness
HerÃ¸ya, Norway, 16 August 2021, 07:30 CET: Today the company HEGRA is launched at HerÃ¸ya, Porsgrunn, with former Statnett CEO, Auke Lont as Chairman. The company aims to electrify and decarbonize the ammonia plant at HerÃ¸ya, enabling large-scale green ammonia production. Â«HEGRAÂ» is short for HErÃ¸ya GReen Ammonia, and is co-owned by Yara, Aker Clean Hydrogen and Statkraft each owning 1/3.
