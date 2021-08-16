Cancel
Green ammonia from HEGRA to secure Norwegian competitiveness

 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HerÃ¸ya, Norway, 16 August 2021, 07:30 CET: Today the company HEGRA is launched at HerÃ¸ya, Porsgrunn, with former Statnett CEO, Auke Lont as Chairman. The company aims to electrify and decarbonize the ammonia plant at HerÃ¸ya, enabling large-scale green ammonia production. Â«HEGRAÂ» is short for HErÃ¸ya GReen Ammonia, and is co-owned by Yara, Aker Clean Hydrogen and Statkraft each owning 1/3.

