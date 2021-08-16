Heat Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 22:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING A front will push through tomorrow bringing cooler temperatures for the next couple of days. Therefore the heat advisory will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0