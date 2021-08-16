Cancel
SAT, ACT, or Both?

Join the experts at The Princeton Review to learn about the differences and similarities between the SAT and ACT. What are the unique challenges each test type presents? What should you consider when trying to decide which is best for you? What resources are available to help you in that decision? Come learn the answers to these questions and more in this online session. Registration required. Presented by the Princeton Review. For questions, contact Marcie Skonieczny, High School Outreach Manager at The Princeton Review: Marcie.Skonieczny@Review.com, 512-253-2713.

